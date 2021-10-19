A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Ft Payne on Thursday October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. for Mrs. Lynda Ruth Mayo, age 76, who passed away on Monday October 18, 2021. Pastor Ricky Smith will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
She was a resident of Ft. Payne for the last 16 years.
Mrs. Mayo is preceded in death by her parents Durward Sanders and Lillian Ruth Bowen, and grandmother Velma Franklin.
She is survived by her husband David Mayo, daughter Michelle (Drake) Ibsen, brother Butch (Akiko) Sanders, grandchildren Cole Ibsen and Lennon Ibsen, and her nephews Clay Sanders and David Mayo.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gathering Place at 1214 Forest Ave. in Ft. Payne Al.