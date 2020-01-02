Kenneth Joe Goggans
Mr. Kenneth Joe Goggans age 84 of Fyffe, AL passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence.  Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.  Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with military honors with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 12PM-1PM.

Survivors

Wife of 63 Years:  Ethelene Goggans

2 Sons:  Dennis Goggans and wife Marcia

Bruce Goggans and wife Marilyn

1 Daughter:  Anita Goggans and Bob Willoughby

1 Brother:  Charlie Mack Goggans and wife Hilda

1 Brother-in-Law:  Richard Guffey

4 Sisters:  Ella Van Krause

Marcella Martin

Brenda Whitten and husband Pete

Ann Rains

1 Sister-in-Law:  Jan Goggans

6 Grandchildren:  Stephanie (Joey) Gifford, Robin Goggans, Anna Goggans, Jacob (Anna Kirk) Haas, Andrea Goggans & Megan Goggans

1 Great Grandchild:  Xander Gifford

Preceded in Death

Parents:  William Isaac Goggans and Nora Elizabeth Goggans

4 Brothers:  Isaac Leon (Deloris) Goggans, Thomas Lowe (Betty) Goggans, Dwight Goggans & Phillip Glen Goggans

2 Sisters:  Mildred (Harlis) Pritchett & Joyce Guffey

4 Brothers-in-Law:  Jackie Gilbert, Bob Krause, Gary Martin, Richard Rains & Tony Mayfield