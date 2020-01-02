Mr. Kenneth Joe Goggans age 84 of Fyffe, AL passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with military honors with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 12PM-1PM.
Survivors
Wife of 63 Years: Ethelene Goggans
2 Sons: Dennis Goggans and wife Marcia
Bruce Goggans and wife Marilyn
1 Daughter: Anita Goggans and Bob Willoughby
1 Brother: Charlie Mack Goggans and wife Hilda
1 Brother-in-Law: Richard Guffey
4 Sisters: Ella Van Krause
Marcella Martin
Brenda Whitten and husband Pete
Ann Rains
1 Sister-in-Law: Jan Goggans
6 Grandchildren: Stephanie (Joey) Gifford, Robin Goggans, Anna Goggans, Jacob (Anna Kirk) Haas, Andrea Goggans & Megan Goggans
1 Great Grandchild: Xander Gifford
Preceded in Death
Parents: William Isaac Goggans and Nora Elizabeth Goggans
4 Brothers: Isaac Leon (Deloris) Goggans, Thomas Lowe (Betty) Goggans, Dwight Goggans & Phillip Glen Goggans
2 Sisters: Mildred (Harlis) Pritchett & Joyce Guffey
4 Brothers-in-Law: Jackie Gilbert, Bob Krause, Gary Martin, Richard Rains & Tony Mayfield