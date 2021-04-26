Thomas Leonard “Tom” Morgan
Thomas Leonard “Tom” Morgan, age 54 of Valley Head, passed away Sunday April 25, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Morgan was born on August 21, 1966 to Russell “Bunt” & Doris Biddle Morgan in Fort Payne. He was a welder for Heil and a 1984 graduate of Valley Head High School.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4 until 8pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Satterfield Morgan; children, Rachel & Steven Bates, Jr. and Dylan Morgan; mother, Doris Morgan; brother, Richard Morgan; sister, Joann Dawson; and half-sister, Linda Legg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Roe “Bunt” Morgan.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
4:00PM-8:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home
3801 Gault Ave. N
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Apr 28
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
2:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home Chapel
3801 Gault Avenue North
Fort Payne, AL 35967
