Thomas Leonard “Tom” Morgan, age 54 of Valley Head, passed away Sunday April 25, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Morgan was born on August 21, 1966 to Russell “Bunt” & Doris Biddle Morgan in Fort Payne. He was a welder for Heil and a 1984 graduate of Valley Head High School.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4 until 8pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Satterfield Morgan; children, Rachel & Steven Bates, Jr. and Dylan Morgan; mother, Doris Morgan; brother, Richard Morgan; sister, Joann Dawson; and half-sister, Linda Legg.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Roe “Bunt” Morgan.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.