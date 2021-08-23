Peggy Ann Copeland Windsor, age 83, passed away August 21, 2021. Peggy was born in Fyffe, Alabama and made Huntsville her home since 1960. Her door was always open to family and neighborhood friends. She enjoyed cooking and her home was always the meeting place on major holidays.
Over the years Peggy worked at Scott Jewelry in Fort Payne, Loveman’s at The Mall, and was a teller at First Alabama/Regions Bank for 22 years. Wherever she worked, her customers were her friends.
She was a member of Westlawn Baptist Church for 53 years where she loved helping with Vacation Bible School. Peggy’s greatest joy in life was playing and reading with her great-grandchildren. She lived a long and happy life.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, C.M. (Pete) Windsor; parents, Buna and Millard Copeland; brother, Robert Copeland; and sisters, Doris Poe and Martha Griffin.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Rea (Jim); grandchildren, James Rea, Jennifer Bianca (Jonathan); and great-grandchildren, Noah, Landon, Cain, Arianna, and Donovan.
There will be a private graveside service to celebrate her life. Burial will be in Huntsville Memory Gardens.
The family wants to publicly thank Brookshire Nursing Home and Comfort Care Hospice for the wonderful care provided by them during her final days.
Donations, in celebration of her life, can be made to Westlawn Baptist Church or The Alzheimer’s Association.