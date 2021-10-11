Reba Jo Bailey

Mrs. Reba Jo Bailey age 86 of Fort Payne, Alabama formerly of Summerville, GA passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Crowne Health Care. 

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Hill officiating. 

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12th from 5PM-8PM & Wednesday, October 13th from 12PM-2PM.

Survivors

Daughter: Debbi Bailey

Brother: Charles McCurdy and wife Connie

1 Grandchildren: Jenni Stover

1 Great Grandchild: Brianna Payne

Preceded in Death

Husband: Johnny Bailey

Daughter: Katharine Bailey

Grandson: Travis Smith

Parents: PG & Elizabeth Lister McCurdy

Brothers: Travis McCurdy & Gerald McCurdy

Sister: Betty Bray

