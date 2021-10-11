Mrs. Reba Jo Bailey age 86 of Fort Payne, Alabama formerly of Summerville, GA passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Crowne Health Care.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Hill officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12th from 5PM-8PM & Wednesday, October 13th from 12PM-2PM.
Survivors
Daughter: Debbi Bailey
Brother: Charles McCurdy and wife Connie
1 Grandchildren: Jenni Stover
1 Great Grandchild: Brianna Payne
Preceded in Death
Husband: Johnny Bailey
Daughter: Katharine Bailey
Grandson: Travis Smith
Parents: PG & Elizabeth Lister McCurdy
Brothers: Travis McCurdy & Gerald McCurdy
Sister: Betty Bray