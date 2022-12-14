Glenda McSpadden, age 79 of Henagar, Ala., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral service is Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Mayo and Clay Shrader officiating.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Kerby Funeral Home directing, www.kerbyfuneralhome.com.
Glenda was born in Henagar to the late Tom and Irene Lacy. For most of her life, she was known as Glenda Ruth and was a smart young woman who accomplished much. At Sylvania High School, she was the class secretary, Valedictorian, Beta Club treasure, on the paper staff, as well as being a majorette and treasurer for the band. She was also chosen as the DAR “good citizen” of the class of 1960. At the age of 18 she started working at Fort Payne Bank. Even as the bank changed names, she stayed true to her character and was a diligent worker. She rose and gained titles such as branch manager and assistant vice president. After retiring from AmSouth, Glenda worked another number of years at the Community Credit Union. She continued to serve her community as the bookkeeper and treasurer for Henagar Methodist Church, where she was a devoted member. Glenda loved her family and Sunday lunches were a staple in her house. Her family has peace knowing she has been reunited with her elementary school sweetheart, Howell, who she was married to for 61 years.
She is survived by:
Son: Joe McSpadden (Tracy)
Daughter: Lisa Shrader (Tim)
Grandchildren: Sydney King (Casey)
Clay Shrader (Amy)
Jake McSpadden
Abby Grace Shrader
Anna Beth McSpadden
Great Grandchildren: Colton King, Stella King, Amelia Shrader
2 Special Nieces: Carolyn Mills of Hixson, Tenn., and Billie Sparks of Chickamauga, Ga.
She is preceded in death by:
Husband: Robert McSpadden
Parents: Tom and Irene Lacy
Sisters: Bertie Culver and Stella Pair
Brothers: Amos Lacy and Raymond Lacy