Joseph Lee Blevins, age 83, of Fort Payne passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home. He was born July 28, 1938, in Dora, AL, to the late David & Ora Blevins. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Fort Hood, TX, during his service.
Joe was a proud husband and father, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, lottery scratch-off tickets, and growing vegetables in his own garden, which he did every year for decades. One of Joe’s greatest joys was sharing his garden with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always leaving things just for them to pick. And when he couldn’t plant anymore, he buried potatoes like treasure for the youngest ones to find.
Joe also enjoyed working in his yard with his wife, Jackie, mowing the grass often and helping Jackie tend her flowers. Joe insisted on mowing his own grass, and he did so up until the week before his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jacqueline Ann Blevins; daughter, Debra (Robert) Webb; son, Joseph (Debi) Blevins; grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) Payne, Brittney (Nick) Owens, Kayla (Greg) Kilpatrick, and Zach Blevins; great-grandchildren: Ella and Luke Payne, Mac and Emmie Drew Owens, and Laiken and Dakota Kilpatrick; and brother, Franklin Blevins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lee Blevins; parents; and nine siblings.
A private family burial will be held in Dora, AL.
The family is accepting flowers and request that orders be made to David’s Florist (205)-648-8626 in Dora, AL.
Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.