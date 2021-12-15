Robert Dale Fischer, 70, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 15, 1951 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Russell and Barna Shankles Fischer.
He was retired from the United States Army and served in Afghanistan. He later retired from Earthgrains Bakery. Dale was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and was the past commander of the DeKalb County VFW. His favorite role was being Papa to his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Head Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the VFW or Grace Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Brenda Fischer; daughters Carrie Fischer Carter and Catie Fischer Hamilton; grandchildren Madie, Libbie, and Claire Carter and Talon Hamilton; and sister Lisa Fischer Long.
He was preceded in death by his brother Dave Fischer and brother-in-law Hunter Long.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.