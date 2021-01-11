On January 8, 2021, Smitty Lynn Wood, the last surviving sibling of Talley F. Wood and Lois Smith Wood, passed away due to complications of Covid-19.
Smitty grew up in Sylvania, Alabama, graduated from Sylvania High School and began work at DuPont in Chattanooga in 1965, working there for 37 years. Smitty was a devoted father and grandfather who deeply loved his sons and grandchildren.
During the years he lived and worked swing shift in Chattanooga, he never missed a ball game of his sons, many times having to take vacation time to travel to Alabama for the games. He just as enthusiastically attended the games of his grandchildren. The other joy of his life was being an ardent Alabama fan. He never missed watching a game, always dressing in his Alabama hat and shirt in front of his TV, cheering on his team.
Smitty chose to live a simple life, and with no fanfare, he quietly and consistently provided help to his family and friends when they needed him. For several years prior to his passing, Smitty was a part-time caregiver for his elderly sister-in-law.
Smitty was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dean Berdal, Marion Wilks, Joyce Guyton and brothers Louie Wood and Joe Wood.
He is survived by his sons, Kelly Wood, Brandon Wood, former wife Deborah McDonald, and grandchildren, Savannah Wood, Sabrina Lynn Wood and Jordan Wood, great grandchild, Wheeler Wood, sister-in-law Eva Wood, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday 11am to 2pm with the funeral service beginning at 2pm in the chapel. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. is directing