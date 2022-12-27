Clyde "Randy" Smith, 70, of Seymour, Missouri, departed this life December 20, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, on December 17, 1952, to Jessie "Buck" Smith and Fannie Pearl (Manley) Smith.
Randy was once told by doctors that he would never live past 50 because his heart was so damaged from having scarlet fever as a child. But God, in His goodness, granted him 70 years. He died from lung disease likely caused by asbestos from all the years in the construction/remodeling business.
Randy was a master carpenter/contractor and owned his own construction company for many years until his retirement. He was even recognized by the Springfield Missouri Betterment Association and given an award for improving neighborhoods on the north side of Springfield. It was something he was very proud of.
Randy enjoyed watching and betting on football games. His favorite team was Alabama. (Roll Tide!) He also enjoyed restoring old cars, riding his tractor, going to auctions, bargaining and bartering with people, and he loved to travel. He enjoyed seeing new things, but mostly loved meeting new people. He never met a stranger. Within 5 minutes of meeting someone new, he could practically tell you their life story. He was such an interrogator. If he started questioning you about something, he'd ask so many questions until every single detail was drained out of you. He was a thinker, a problem solver. Randy was highly intelligent and had an exceptional aptitude with numbers. If you really wanted to learn how to do something, Randy was the ultimate teacher. He would instruct you step-by-step how to do it and tell you WHY you were doing it that way, and WHY each step was important. He would go into such great detail that your brain would hurt by the end of it. BUT you never forgot it. He was always there to help. He gave of his time, talents, and money to help countless people over the years. Randy was a giver. Under his tough persona was a man that genuinely cared. Randy could be a tough egg to crack, but once you got through that tough shell, he was soft and gooey on the inside.
Randy was a born again Christian and knew Jesus Christ as his lord and savior. He will be dearly missed, but we rejoice in knowing where he is now and that we will see him again. Randy was a devoted family man and loved his family dearly.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Eloise Widdon, his brother, Dean Smith, and his stepson, David Kirk.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Smith, daughter, Kerrie Smith, son, Stephen Smith, stepdaughters, Alicia Hagen, Patricia (Rick) Earles, and Amy (John) Bohlinger, and special friend, Jayson (Rebecca) Milton, whom he loved like a son. Randy is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, in Seymour, Missouri, on January 7, 2023, with visitation starting at 1:00 pm and funeral services at 2:00 P.M. with Todd Forman officiating and special speaker Daxton Kirk. Song Selections will be “Amazing Grace”, “Go Rest High On That Mountain”, and “Forever And Ever, Amen. David Jones, Daxton Kirk, Donnie Clouse, Jayson Milton, Stephen Smith, Dillon Chaplin, and Jim Lowery will be serving as pallbearers. Burial will follow at Seymour Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Historic Owen Theatre at P.O. Box 76, Seymour, Missouri, 65746.
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com