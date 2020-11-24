James K. White, 54, of Soddy-Daisy passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gordon Lee Turner.
He is survived by his mom, Rebecca T. White; brother Tracy (Patti) White; niece, Brittany (Brandon) Hale; nephews Masyn and Greyson Hale.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a local food bank.
Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
