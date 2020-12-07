Larry Ray Kirby

Mr. Larry Ray Kirby, age 64, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.

He is survived by:

Wife: Suzanne (Suzie) Kirby

Mother: Jackie Kirby

Son: Eli Kirby

Daughters: Layla Kirby & Angela Wright (Sam)

Step-Son: Dallas Carnley

Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Kirby, Caleb Kirby, Chloe Kirby, & Kelsey Kirby

Brother: Charles Kirby

Sister: Debbie Allen (Tim)

Multiple Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, & Church family that he was very close to

Preceded in death by:

Father: Earnest “Buck” Kirby

First Wife: Joyce Hales Kirby

Sons: Nathan Kirby & Joseph Kirby

Daughter: Elizabeth Kirby

Nephew: Nick Allen

The Family requests no flowers, instead please make donations to the Central Church of Christ in Rainsville, Alabama or your church of choice

Memorial service is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 (Mask are required) at Fort Payne Church of Christ with Jack James and C.H. Griffeth officiating.

Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. December 8, 2020 at Fort Payne Church of Christ.

