Mr. Larry Ray Kirby, age 64, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.
He is survived by:
Wife: Suzanne (Suzie) Kirby
Mother: Jackie Kirby
Son: Eli Kirby
Daughters: Layla Kirby & Angela Wright (Sam)
Step-Son: Dallas Carnley
Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Kirby, Caleb Kirby, Chloe Kirby, & Kelsey Kirby
Brother: Charles Kirby
Sister: Debbie Allen (Tim)
Multiple Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, & Church family that he was very close to
Preceded in death by:
Father: Earnest “Buck” Kirby
First Wife: Joyce Hales Kirby
Sons: Nathan Kirby & Joseph Kirby
Daughter: Elizabeth Kirby
Nephew: Nick Allen
The Family requests no flowers, instead please make donations to the Central Church of Christ in Rainsville, Alabama or your church of choice
Memorial service is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 (Mask are required) at Fort Payne Church of Christ with Jack James and C.H. Griffeth officiating.
Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. December 8, 2020 at Fort Payne Church of Christ.