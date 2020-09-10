Berthel Minor

Mrs. Berthel Minor, age 92, of Fort Payne passed away September 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12noon on Friday, September 11, 2020 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. David Durham will be officiating.

The Family will receive Friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

 

Survived By:

Daughter and Son-in-Law

Mary Nell and Bill Chamlee

 

Grandchildren

Shelia and Lionel Cowley

Billy and Wendy Cowley

Bobby and Brenda Chamlee

 

Siblings

Larry and Margret Richards

Wesley and Sharon Richards

 

Great-Grandchildren

Paul and Crystal Stanley

Nicole and Chris Wileman

Amy and Brett Haynes

Kayla and Kory Knopps

Amanda and Jonathan Andreatta

Erica and Neil Johnson

Lionel Barrymoore (B. J.) Cowley Jr.

Zachary Alexander Cowley

 

Great-Great Grandchildren

Tyson Haynes, Mason Andreatta, Jaxson Chaney, Brantley Knopps, Kaitlyn Knopps, Harrison Johnson, Easton Wileman, Keaton Wileman, Xander Stewart, Jace Andreatta, JJ Miller, Emmett Andreatta, and Lydia Miller

 

Several nieces and nephews and many great friends

 

Proceeded in Death by:

Her Loving Husband of 63 years

Mr. Oliver Ray Minor

 

Siblings

Sister Faye William

Brother Royce Williams

Brother Curt Williams

