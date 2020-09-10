Mrs. Berthel Minor, age 92, of Fort Payne passed away September 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12noon on Friday, September 11, 2020 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. David Durham will be officiating.
The Family will receive Friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survived By:
Daughter and Son-in-Law
Mary Nell and Bill Chamlee
Grandchildren
Shelia and Lionel Cowley
Billy and Wendy Cowley
Bobby and Brenda Chamlee
Siblings
Larry and Margret Richards
Wesley and Sharon Richards
Great-Grandchildren
Paul and Crystal Stanley
Nicole and Chris Wileman
Amy and Brett Haynes
Kayla and Kory Knopps
Amanda and Jonathan Andreatta
Erica and Neil Johnson
Lionel Barrymoore (B. J.) Cowley Jr.
Zachary Alexander Cowley
Great-Great Grandchildren
Tyson Haynes, Mason Andreatta, Jaxson Chaney, Brantley Knopps, Kaitlyn Knopps, Harrison Johnson, Easton Wileman, Keaton Wileman, Xander Stewart, Jace Andreatta, JJ Miller, Emmett Andreatta, and Lydia Miller
Several nieces and nephews and many great friends
Proceeded in Death by:
Her Loving Husband of 63 years
Mr. Oliver Ray Minor
Siblings
Sister Faye William
Brother Royce Williams
Brother Curt Williams