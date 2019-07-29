Harvey Milton Clark Van Allen born Jan 6th 1937 passed away on July 24 2019. Coming from a lineage of highly intelligent and creative men, Harvey didn’t deviate. Aviation, engineering, and design were passions he worked on most everyday. Harvey’s daily routine of “tinkering in the garage” fell short of nothing less than allegiance and hard work.
In his earlier years, flights above Fort Payne in his Cessna were the ventures, but as time passed they turned to beautiful days “on the lake” filled with friends and family. Perfectly cooked Boston Butts and trips on the Pontoon boat were some of the simple things he loved.
After graduating from Auburn University, Harvey worked over 30 years for Vulcraft Corporation finishing his time as a highly recognized Regional Sales Director.
He built relationships with loyal folks who would always have his back and never waver even in the hardest of times; but it wasn’t until his later days that Harvey figured out the love of his life was right there all along.
As he would want it, we’ll keep it short and take a moment for a strong and brave man who was many things to many people.
He is survived by his three kids: Angeline Louise Kinnon, Stacey Noel Leebern, and Harvey Ward Van Allen II, his 5 grandchildren Peter W.D. Kinnon, Chloe G. Kinnon, Kathalyn B. Kinnon, Lily Leebern, and Lawson Leebern, 2 son-in-laws, Peter Kinnon and Don Leebern III and His love, Barbara Purdy who turned his final days into his newest days.
Harvey was proceeded in death by Sister Ivanette King and Mother Louise Van Allen
