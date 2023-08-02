Terry Simpson Jr.
Mr. Terry Simpson, Jr., age 62, of Sylvania, AL passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., with visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Services will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Bro. Steve McFall officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
He is survived by Daughters: Jerrica Simpson of Auburn, AL, Miranda Simpson Yancey and husband Jeshua of Denver, CO; Granddaughter: Zada Simpson of Auburn, AL; Sisters: Karon Vezertzis and husband Nick of Gadsden, AL, Kelly Underwood and husband Michael of Rainsville, AL; Many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
He was preceded in death by Parents: Terry & Syble Simpson; Niece: Laurie Vezertzis; Grandparents: Worth “D.W.” & Myrtle Simpson and Lemule & Lavada Hamlet
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Shriners Hospital.