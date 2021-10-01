Barbara Jean Johnson, 55, of Fyffe, Alabama passed into eternity on September 29, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Barbara was born March 27, 1966 in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. She relocated to DeKalb County, Alabama in 1999.
Barbara was an animal lover since she was young and it was a passion that followed her throughout her entire life. She also enjoyed thrift stores, baking, and crafts.
She is survived by her partner, Joseph Johnson Jr.; her daughter, Brandon Bach-Stevens (Michael); granddaughters, Anaya Stevens, Ines Stevens, Isla Stevens, and Zara Stevens; grandson Ezra Stevens; her mother, Agnes Brown; sisters, Kelly Back (Kenneth) and Susan Merrill (Norman); nieces, Prudence Hoffman and Pauline Dickey and nephews, Lester Dennis, Corey Back, Kyle Back. She was predeceased by her father Albert Brown in 2007.
A private memorial will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal rescue
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.