Michael Allen Dillon, 64 years, formerly of Fort Payne, AL passed away January 16, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers, FL. He was born July 27, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving children Otis (April) Burnham, Frank (Nancy) Burnham of Fort Myers, FL. Yvonne (Kenneth) Williams of Fort Payne, Michelle (Mike) Rhoden of Naples, FL. and Janet (Kevin) Abernathy of Fort Payne.
He has 1 surviving brother Donald Dillon who resides in Newport News, Virginia. He had 9 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 42 years Frances Evelyn Dillon, his grandson Adam Christopher Rhoden and brother Tom Dillon.