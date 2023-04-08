Gary Lynn “Gov” Word
Crossville
Gary Lynn “Gov” Word, 65, of Crossville, died Jan. 20, 2023. Graveside service is 11 a.m. April 15 at Union Grove Cemetery in Crossville with Rev. Max Roden officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
James Pike
Ider
James Pike, 82, of Ider, died April 5, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service was 1:30 p.m. April 7 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens with Revs. Luke McKay, Chad Grant, Buddy Strickland and Johnny Ellison officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Norma Sue Ivey Latham Green
Rainsville
Norma Sue Ivey Latham Green, 85, of Rainsville, died April 2, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service was 2 p.m. April 7 at Liberty Baptist Church in Henagar with burial following in Liberty Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.