Gary Lynn “Gov” Word

Crossville

Gary Lynn “Gov” Word, 65, of Crossville, died Jan. 20, 2023. Graveside service is 11 a.m. April 15 at Union Grove Cemetery in Crossville with Rev. Max Roden officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

James Pike

Ider

James Pike, 82, of Ider, died April 5, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service was 1:30 p.m. April 7 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens with Revs. Luke McKay, Chad Grant, Buddy Strickland and Johnny Ellison officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Norma Sue Ivey Latham Green

Rainsville

Norma Sue Ivey Latham Green, 85, of Rainsville, died April 2, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service was 2 p.m. April 7 at Liberty Baptist Church in Henagar with burial following in Liberty Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.