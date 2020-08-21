Marjorie Nell Jones Berry died peacefully on August 18, 2020, at her home in Mentone, AL, at the age of 88.
Her memorial service will be held at Berry Patch, located at 84 Berry Street in Mentone, within a serene, shady grove of trees overlooking Little River at 11:00 on Saturday morning, August 22, 2020. Guests are welcome to arrive as early as 9:45. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery, located on the same property.
Marjorie was born in Mentone on October 23, 1931, the daughter of Fred and Bertie Jones. A lifelong member of Moon Lake Baptist Church, in Mentone, she served for many years as director of Vacation Bible School and the Young Woman’s Auxiliary. Marjorie was the Valley Head High School homecoming queen in 1948 and a member of Northeast Alabama Community College’s first nursing class in 1972. She worked as a registered nurse on the surgical floor of DeKalb Regional Medical Center, in Fort Payne, for 24 years.
Marjorie was known for her radiant smile and her cheerful personality, both of which contributed to the entertaining stories she often told about her childhood, her work, and the colorful characters and events of Mentone’s past. Her house’s central location on the family compound known as Berry Patch followed an open-door policy, with visitors frequently dropping by for a dose of her trademark humor or a helping of her delicious cuisine. Always eager to hit the road, She visited all 50 American states, all 10 Canadian provinces, and 16 different countries. She touched the lives of many with her distinctive wit and wisdom.
The youngest of 11 children, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Berry, and by five brothers and five sisters. Her survivors include a son, Bill Berry, of Mentone, one sister-in-law, Dallyne Jones, of Mentone; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
Her memorial service will be held outdoors with social distancing protocols, and the wearing of face masks is requested due to the current coronavirus pandemic. A limited number of folding chairs will be set up, and guests are encouraged to bring their own personal folding chairs to allow ample seating. Disposable masks and bottled water will be freely available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Moon Lake Baptist Church (at P. O. Box 423, Mentone, Alabama 35984) for the acquisition and installation of pulpit sconces that will honor Marjorie and her late husband.
