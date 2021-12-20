Steffan Lee Goza, age 30 of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born on March 5, 1991 to Joe Goza and Rhonda Roberts in Fort Payne. He was a 2009 graduate of Fort Payne High School.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Ramage officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his parents, Rhonda Roberts and Joe (Dangie) Goza; brothers, Josh (Brittany) Goza, Will (Cecily) Goza, Jesse Goza, Brady Goza, and Micah (Payton) Roberts; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.W. & Marilyn Goza and Gary Roberts.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.