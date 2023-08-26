Death notices

Fort Payne
Janice “Jan” Henderson, 73, of Fort Payne died Thursday, August 24, 2023 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Hunnicutt Lewis
Fort Payne
Judith Hunnicutt Lewis, 76, of Fort Payne, died Monday, August 21, 2023. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2023 at Grace Presbyterian Church
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, at Grace Presbyterian Church Burial is in Fort Payne Memory Gardens, The family is accepting flowers or donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (nationalbreastcancer.org). Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Ann McDowell
Albertville
Patricia Ann McDowell, 74, of Albertville, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Funeral service was Thursday, August 24, 2023 from the graveside of Lathamville Cemetery with burial to follow. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Dallas Glenn Tilley
Sylvania
Rev. Dallas Glenn Tilley of Sylvania died August 24, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Bro. George Cagle will be officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.