Fred E. Green, 76, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. He was born September 6, 1946 in Cherokee County, Alabama to the late Julian and Ruth Hayes Green. He retired from Sola Electric after 50 years. Fred loved Alabama Crimson Tide football, fishing with his son and nephews and enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden. He was a member of Ruhama Baptist Church and was a member of the Ruhama Masonic Lodge #902 where he once served as Worshipful Master.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rebecca Knight Green; son, Scott Green; sister, Gladys Henderson; and his little dog, Zeus.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy and Robert Green; and sisters, Virginia Twilley, Elsie Twilley, Doris Twilley, and Charlotte Hurtt
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.