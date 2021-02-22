Jerry Wayne Busby
Mr. Jerry Wayne Busby, age 67, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral: The Family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date

Mr. Busby retired from the Fort Payne Water Department after 29 years of service. The Family would like to extend their thanks to them for their sincere kindness to Jerry and his family during this time.

He is survived by:

Wife: Mary Busby

Daughters: Mary Jane Biddle (Roger) & Dean Williams

Grandsons: Christopher Wayne Roden, Shawn Spurgon, & Sheldon “Shel” Williams

Granddaughter: Hailey Williams

Great-Granddaughter: Emilyn Williams

Sisters-in-law: Mary Sue Hairel & Emily Cooper (Eddie)

Brothers-in-law: Lonnie Hairel (Tammy), Ronnie Hairel (Tina), & Joe Redden (Jim)

Several Brothers & Sisters

Preceded in death by:

Grandson: William Brian Roden

