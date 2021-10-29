Mrs. Kay Trussell Abbott, age 77, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Kay was a devoted wife of 48 years, a wonderful Mother and Grannie. Her passions were cooking, antiques, family history and she loved to decorate. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Payne.
Kay was a member of the 1962 Fort Payne High School Class and always looked forward to her reunions. Her attributes as a lady were outgoing, vivacious, outspoken, and kind.
She is survived by:
Children: Allan Abbott (Lori) of Fort Payne, AL, Anna Walchli (Cindy) of Alabaster, AL & Abby Abbott of Gaylesville, AL
Grandchildren: Brady Abbott (Cortlyn), Will Abbott, Fisher Abbott, Sarah Kay Nabors (Devonte’), Carter Walchli, Emma Walchli, Morgan Gable (Bailey), & Malyna Pointer
Great-Granddaughter: Harper Nabors
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Dick Abbott
Mother: Lynette Trussell
Father: Charles Trussell
Pallbearers: Brady Abbott, Will Abbott, Fisher Abbott, Carter Walchli, John Stiefel, & Jon Sparks
The Family would like to extend special gratitude to Norma Morris for the extra care she showed to Kay. They are accepting flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice (408 Martling Road Albertville, AL 35951)
Visitation is Friday, October 29, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne.
Graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Melvin Dawson. Burial to follow.