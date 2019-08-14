Lawrence “LC” Culberson- pleaser, BBQ enthusiast, hunter, fisherman and accomplished motorhome traveler, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He had a life-long love affair with deviled eggs, German chocolate cake, chargrilled oysters, JoJo’s homemade canned fruits and veggies, a good Greek salad and a pack of crackers with a coke.
LC married his high school sweetheart, Joyce “JoJo” Culberson (McElhaney), almost 58 years ago, with whom he had two girls, Angie (Tim) Garrison of New Market, Tennessee, and Kim (Tony) Churchward of Ft Wayne, Indiana. In the beginning and in the end, JoJo was the one thing that mattered to him most. As for the girls…. he taught them to fish, ride horses, build fences, how to both drive and tear up any tractor and the value of a quality dog.
LC was Papa to four grandsons and one great granddaughter, all of whom he took extreme pride in. He derived the most enjoyment from creating moments for them all….at the lake, on something motorized, on the road in the motorhome or around a fire. Ronald Eichel aka Ron Ron of Ft Wayne, Indiana (deceased), Jesse Eichel aka Jesse-Ray of New Market, Tennessee, Tyler Churchward aka Ty Ty of Ft Wayne, Indiana, Ethan Churchward aka Bubba of Ft Wayne, Indiana and little Izze, Isabella Eichel of Carmel, Indiana were truly the apples of Papa’s eye. When not doting on his family, LC enjoyed in a long and successful career as the Traffic Manager for Vulcraft/Nucor, St. Joe, Indiana. He began his career with Vulcraft soon after high school in Fort Payne, Alabama and moved his young family from Fort Payne, Alabama to Fort Wayne Indiana in 1973, converting them forever to the “Yankees” of the family!
LC is preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Bamalean Culberson of Fort Payne, Alabama, but he is survived by many dear family and friends in both Indiana and Alabama. His sister and two brothers that he held so very close to his heart- Melba (Barney) Woods, Gary (Teresa) Culberson, both of Fort Payne, Alabama and Bruce Culberson of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was much older than his siblings, so he had the honor of teaching them to drive, ride the calves rodeo style and he honed their skills at the honored family tradition of burning off the pastures. He is further survived by nephews Lance (Amy) Woods, Wyatt (Hannah) Woods of Fort Payne, Matthew Culberson of Jacksonville, Alabama and a niece, Jacy Culberson of Fort Payne, Alabama.
LC loved a reliable pickup truck, a pretty quarter horse and in the day, he excelled at building most anything and fixing most anything with yellow rope and duct tape. He was diligent in donating blood as often as he could and encouraging others to do so. LC took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was all his: a button up plaid shirt, most often paired with elastic waist pants or shorts paired with a stained Farmers Co-op or Bama baseball cap. As his health failed, he enjoyed sitting in his rocker in the garage, petting the neighborhood dogs, watching old westerns and remembering Lookout Mountain and his days spent in Valley Head and Mentone.
Please join us in honoring LC with memories and good food on Saturday, August 17, at the Fischer Rescue Squad 1309 Fisher Road NE, beginning at 12:00PM and ending at 3:00PM. Ronnie Highfield will offer remarks, memories will be shared and BBQ will be passed around. The gift of your presence is all we cherish.