Mr. Jack Wayland Blalock, age 65, of Sylvania passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in University Hospital, Birmingham.
A virtual Memorial service will be held by the family at https://www.forevermissed.com/Jack-Wayland-Blalock
While we wished we could visit with everyone important in Jack’s life, we do not want to endanger any other family or friends lives with this horrible sickness.
Jack was born to Richmond B. (RB) and Bobbye Jean Goza Blalock on July 11, 1955. He lived and was raised in Mentone, AL and attended school at Valley Head High School where he graduated in 1973.
After high school, he worked as a welder until he lost the function of his hips. From there, he went to a trade school in Gadsden, AL and learned to work on office machinery. It was in 1989, he started Southern Business Company. He was a City Council Member in Valley Head and a member of the Fraternal order of the Free and Accepted Masons.
Jack is survived by his wife Lynn Stephens Blalock of Fort Payne, sons Rocky Wayland Blalock, Jesse Logan Blalock (Rachael), Jon Dylan Blalock (Linsay), sister Patti Rae Watkins, granddaughter Olivia Rose Blalock, and niece Stephani Watkins Chaney (David).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jack’s charity of choice- St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org/donations)
The family would like to thank you for your support in this difficult time.