Margaret Anne Handlowick/ Crossville
Margaret Anne Handlowick, 87, of Crossville, died Mar. 16, 2023. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Mar. 18 at Liberty Cemetery at Painter. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Jayla LaKay Willis Miller/ Union Grove
Jayla LaKay Willis Miller, 51, of Union Grove, died Mar. 14, 2023. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Mar. 18 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Shannon Burbanks officiating. Burial to follow in Nixon’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
Larry Nelson Smith/ Guntersville
Larry Nelson Smith, 79, of Guntersville, died Mar. 14, 2023. Funeral services were 12 p.m. Mar. 16 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Greg Phillips officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter.
Sam Vance/ Dutton
Sam Vance, 73, of Dutton, died Mar. 14, 2023 at Highlands Medical Center. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Mar. 17 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Ivey officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery.
Carolyn Harrell/ Fort Payne
Carolyn Harrell, 90, of Fort Payne, formerly of Charlotte, NC, died Mar. 13, 2023 at Crossville Health and Rehab. Graveside services were 2 p.m. Mar. 15 at Walker’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Christa Bates officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Yvonne Busby Smith/ Henagar
Yvonne Busby Smith, 72, of Henagar, died Mar. 14, 2023 at Cloverdale Nursing Home. Funeral service was 3 p.m. Mar. 16 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earnest Corbitt officiating. Burial followed in Concord Cemetery.