Garry Whitley, 64, of Marietta, Georgia, formerly of Mobile and Fort Payne, Alabama, went to be with his Lord on Monday, May 24, 2021.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Garry retired after 40 years with Bimbo Bakeries (formerly Sara Lee/Earthgrains).
After his retirement, he joined Crown Bakeries in Norcross, Georgia for the past 2 years. He was known for his exceptional work ethic and honesty; an overall great employee, co-worker and friend.
Garry was most proud of the day he was saved and the day he received the Holy Ghost. It is amazing how a mother’s love can make an ordinary boy into an extraordinary man.
Garry was thankful for the overwhelming love he felt from all at Plainview Holiness Church in Rainsville.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Trotman and Bro. Raymond Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Emily Chambers Whitley; daughter Tabatha Whitley Dupree and husband, Brian; grandsons Kaylem Dupree and Wyatt Dupree; sister Marsha Phillips and Beverly Reed and husband, Paul; brother Rodney Whitley and wife, Teresa; sister-in-law Linda Whitley; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend and beloved dog, Herbie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Katie Lou Whitley; brother Steve Whitley; and grandson Tytus Dupree.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.