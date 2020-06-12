Ms. Vonda Keith Malone, 75 of Fort Payne, passed away peacefully in her bed June 7, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be held June 13, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Fischer Cemetery with Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Affectionately known as Bobo to her family, Ms. Malone was born March 21, 1945, in Fort Payne, daughter of the late C.D. and Florence Wisner Keith. Those who knew her well remember her for her spunk, tenacity, and quick wit.
She leaves her daughters, Hayley Cranfield of Cincinnati and Awdrey Hamilton of Gadsden; grandchildren, Alex, Allison, Madison, Macey, and Zeke; great granddaughter, Abigail; brother, Randy Keith of Stockbridge; sister, Nancy McKinney of Fort Payne.
She is preceded in death by her son, Chuck Hudson who died as an infant in 1964.
Pallbearers were Alex Hamilton, David Cranfield, Tim Keith, Riley Keith, Tristan Palmer, and Steve Jessup.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.