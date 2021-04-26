Nolan Keith Nicholson, 66, formerly of Sand Mountain, AL, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Deatsville, AL.
Keith was born November 4, 1954 in Highlands, NC son of the late Silas Berry Nicholson and Frances Montieth Nicholson who survives.
Keith faithfully attended Howard’s Chapel in Mentone AL for over 20 years. He retired as Power Plant Superintendent from City of Lake Worth, FL and was graduated from Palm Beach Community College Criminal Justice Institute.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Nicholson, daughters, Kelly Lindblad, Tavares, FL and Patty (Josh) Cornwell, Millbrook AL, two Beloved Granddaughters, Mother, Frances Nicholson, Brothers, Steve (Jan) Nicholson and Berry Nicholson all of Morris, GA.
Family services were provided by Prattville Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be performed at a later date. Future service details will be updated on prattvillememorial.com