Eva Mae Mitchell Wood, 91, of Rainsville, Alabama, passed away on May 2, 2021.
She was the last surviving sibling of Curtis O. and Audean Mitchell.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Louie J. Wood, her parents, all her siblings, Billy Jack Mitchell, Paul David Mitchell, Bruce Mitchell, Ruby Lee Jones, Bobbie Lynn Kuykendall, and her son-in-law, Gary Campbell.
Eva grew up on Sand Mountain, married her school sweetheart at age 16, and when she was 18 had a daughter, Donna Wood Campbell. When Eva was 21 the family of three moved to Chattanooga for job opportunities, and she began working at DuPont.
While living in Chattanooga, Eva enjoyed bowling, water skiing, and family get-togethers. She and her family attended North Chattanooga Church of God.
Upon retiring from DuPont, Eva and her husband, Louie returned to Rainsville to live on their farm where Eva’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and her brothers and sisters were very close. She and Louie attended Rainsville Church of God and later to Straight Creek Church of God. During her retirement, Eva was able to devote time to raising a garden, canning, freezing, and cooking. She developed into an excellent Southern cook like so many of the Mitchell clan.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 5 in the chapel with the Rev. Gary Haymon officiating.
Interment will be at Kirk Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends at 5 to 7 pm Tuesday and 12 to 2pm Wednesday. Arrangements are by Rainsville Funeral Home.
Eva Mae Mitchell Wood leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Donna Wood Campbell; grandsons, Joe Campbell and Jon Campbell; granddaughter, Laura Stephenson; great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Ryan) White, Hayley Moreno, Leah Campbell, Noah Stephenson, and Louie Stephenson; great-great-grandchildren Beckham and Austyn White; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends.