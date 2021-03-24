Eddie Jackie Bailey, 86, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home.
He was born September 12, 1934 to the late P.B. “Jack” Bailey and Tressie Ruth Wright Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and Davis Chapel Church. Mr. Bailey was past master of Fort Payne Masonic Lodge #437. He also was a member of DeKalb Masonic Lodge #116 and the Alhambra Shrine Temple where he enjoyed transporting children to the Shrine Hospitals. Mr. Bailey was a retired truck driver from Vulcraft.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery with Masonic Honors.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Shrine Hospitals.
Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife of 64 years, Clara McKinney Bailey; daughters, Myra Hulsey and husband David, Martha Shell and her husband Leonard, and Janice Everett and husband Rusty; grandchildren, Eric Everett, Marcus and Fallon Shell, Miranda and Josh Rackard, Bailey and John Eberhart, and Jaclyn and Hoby Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Kathryn Manuel, Clara Ruth Ashley, and Samantha Rackard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandchild, Marilynn Shell.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.