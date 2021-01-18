Shelby Kennedy McIntyre, 83, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1937 to the late Joe Bill and Teanie Lucille Kennedy.
Mrs. McIntyre was retired from BellSouth and a member of the Eastern Star and Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Wednesday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
She is survived by her son, Shane McIntyre and wife, Lisa; and sister, Ruby Moultrie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack McIntyre and sister, Dorothy T. Reese.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.