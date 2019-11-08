Mrs. Opal Gann Newman age 90 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Goggans officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8th from 5PM-8PM & Saturday, November 9th from 11AM-2PM.
Survivors
2 Sons: Edward Newman and wife Sue of Henagar, AL
Tony Newman and wife Kathy of Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Daughters: Peggy Shankles and husband Claude of Rainsville, AL
Fay Bryant and husband Odis of Rainsville, AL
Sabrenia Davis of Douglasville, GA
1 Sister: Hazel Kilgore of Rainsville, AL
12 Grandchildren
23 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Husband: Charles Hubert Newman
Father: William Monroe Gann
Mother: Roxie Lee Cunningham Gann
2 Brothers: Vernon Thomas Gann & Lavoyd David Gann
Great Grandson: Daniel Ethan Newman