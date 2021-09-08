Lelon Thompson age 96 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Highlands Health and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Woody Woodin and Bro. Mike Keeble officiating.
Burial will follow in Robertson Chapel Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 12pm until 2pm.
Survivors
Sons: Henry Thompson and wife Madeline, and Don Thompson and wife Lynda
Daughters: Susan Nicholas and husband Ron, and Kay Theis and husband Steve
10 Grandchildren: Stacy, Alexi and wife Leidy, Alan and wife Christin, Kari and husband Erik, Madison, Casey and wife Pepper, Kelcie, Tyler, and Austin
5 Great-Grandchildren: Isabella, Iyleigh, Jayden, Jack, and Kaitlyn
Preceded in Death
Wife: Johnnie Vera Richey Thompson
Parents: Lester Thompson and Pearl Durham Thompson
Grandson: Erich Nicholas
Brothers: Eldridge, Ralph, and Wayne Thompson
Sister: Jane Holt