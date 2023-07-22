Michael Henry Pate of 5300 Christopher Road, Iron Station, North Carolina, passed on from this life at his home on July 17, 2023.
Born March 26, 1954 in Birmingham, Alabama, Michael was a graduate of Fort Payne High School in 1972, and Auburn University in 1976. Michael was employed as a chemist and executive in the baking and milling industries for over 43 years for EarthGrains in Fort Payne, Alabama, Mid State Mills in Newton, North Carolina, and Bay State Milling Company in Winona, Minnesota and Quincy, Massachusetts, before retiring in 2019.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles Henry Pate, Jr. and wife, Mary Elizabeth Averyt Pate.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Fumei C. Pate of Iron Station, NC; his brother, John W. Pate and his wife, Nancy M. Pate, of Charlotte, North Carolina; his brother, Paul A. Pate and friend, Karan Gross,; and his sister, Mary Katharine Pate, all of Huntsville, Alabama. He is also survived by his uncle, Alexander H. Averyt and his wife, Sharon W. Averyt, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
On Saturday July 22, 2023 his visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., both at the Warlick Funeral Home, with a family graveside service to follow at the Hollybrook Cemetery, all in Lincolnton, North Carolina.
