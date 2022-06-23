Janice Martin Warren, 64, of Fort Payne passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center, where she also spent her career as a Registered Nurse. Janice was born in DeKalb County on September 27, 1957 to the late Fletcher and Estelle Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Warren and brother in law, Jim Keith, both of Fort Payne.
Janice was a 1975 graduate of Fort Payne High School, where she began her work in the medical field at Dr. Walker's office through the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America work program. She continued her studies at Northeast Alabama Community College, where she received an Associate Degree in Nursing. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she spent many years serving the community at DeKalb General Hospital and DeKalb Regional Medical Center, where she retired as a PACU-Recovery Nurse. During her career, Janice mentored numerous young nurses, sharing the wisdom and experience that she gained over her many years of nursing. She was a member of the Alabama Nurses Association and served her patients with dignity, respsect and compassion.
Before suffering a stroke in 2014, Janice was an active member of Union Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, quilting and tatting, as well as painting and drawing. Her greatest joy was working on her farm and raising mules with her late husband, Ronnie and daughter, Laurel.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurel Lance and husband, Dustin of Rainsville, and their children, Addilyn, Jasmine and Aaron, Stepdaughter, Tracy Davis and husband Jim of Rome, GA, Stepson, Josh Warren and wife Misty of Fort Payne and their children, as well as other grandchildren, Nailor and McKabe Warren, brother and sister in law, Jay and Trisha Martin, sister in law, Nina Keith, aunt, Liz Street and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, June 26 at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Highfield officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6:00-8:00 pm and Sunday from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to: Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center PO BOX 680503 Fort Payne, AL 35968 or online at https://shelterfriends.wixsite.com/friendsofdcaac/donate-to-a-fodcaac-fund
Pallbearers will be Benn Keith, Budd Keith, Clay Keith, Derrick Keith, Michael Keith, Craig Street, Kirk Street, Ross Craig, Ryne Craig and Josh Miller.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Peace in the Valley in Attalla for their loving care and compassion of Janice, since 2014. We also appreciate the peace and guidance provided by the staff of DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Shepherd’s Cove Hospice during Janice’s transition.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.