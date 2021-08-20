James Leland Miller

Jim was a lifelong resident of DeKalb County with short stays in Auburn, Huntsville, Atlanta and Michigan.
He graduated Fort Payne High in 1963 and then attended Auburn University. He later served in the Alabama National Guard. Jim ran several business in his life involved with manufacturing, clean energy, and industrial services.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 35 years, Myra Sutton Miller just two short months prior to his death as well as his mother, Nell Miller, father Lamar Miller and his great grandmother Ruby ‘Nanny’ Collins.
He is survived by his two sons Robert Leland Miller and James ‘Chip’ Collins Miller, and his lifeline companions, his cousins, Jerry Gilbert and Sammy Bailey, along with countless other cousins, nieces, nephews and many other relatives. He was still actively meeting distant cousins until the time of his death.
A graveside service will be held at Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon Alabama on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 1pm.