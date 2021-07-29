Mr. Rex Eugene Barnes age 78 of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:30PM at Broadway Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating.
An open reception will follow with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
Wife: Jane Whaley Barnes of Fort Payne, Alabama
Daughter: Karen (Steve) Henry of Fort Payne, Alabama
Grandchild: Lance (Heather) Henry of Fort Payne, Alabama
Great-Grandchild: Mazie Henry of Fort Payne, Alabama
1 Special Son: Landon Crowe of Fort Payne, Alabama
Several Nieces and Nephews
Preceded in Death
Parents: Lonnie and Launa Barnes
Brother: Max Barnes