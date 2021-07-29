Rex Eugene Barnes
Mr. Rex Eugene Barnes age 78 of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. 

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:30PM at Broadway Baptist Church with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating.

An open reception will follow with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing.

Survivors

Wife: Jane Whaley Barnes of Fort Payne, Alabama

Daughter: Karen (Steve) Henry of Fort Payne, Alabama

Grandchild: Lance (Heather) Henry of Fort Payne, Alabama

Great-Grandchild: Mazie Henry of Fort Payne, Alabama

1 Special Son: Landon Crowe of Fort Payne, Alabama

Several Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in Death

Parents: Lonnie and Launa Barnes

Brother: Max Barnes

