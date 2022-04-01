Julia (Judy) Ann Culpepper Martin, age 81, passed away at her home on March 26, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer. She fought a good fight and made sure her family and friends knew how much she loved them all. A lifelong member of New Oregon United Methodist Church, she loved her church family and was a faithful worshipper.
The love of her life, Ronnie Martin, was waiting for her when she gained her angel wings. She was the daughter of Mr Joe and Mrs Margie Culpepper and was the youngest of their six children. The siblings, Marie Harbin, Sam Culpepper, Wilson Culpepper, William Culpepper, and Mary Davis are now all celebrating with their youngest sister.
Surviving members of her family are sons Rance (Kim) Martin and Chris (Connie) Martin, grandchildren Brittany, Tyler, Allison, and Bailee Martin, and great granddaughter Sophie Martin. Her niece, Leighanne Davis Temple was the daughter she never had.
Her memorial service was held on March 27 at New Oregon Church with Reverends Ian Conerly and Terry Bentley officiating. Judy’s musical requests, “Amazing Grace”, “Go Rest High on That Mountain”, and “Gone on Before”, were performed by Mr. Chris Roberts.
She was carried to her final resting place in Fischer Cemetery by Pallbearers Bruce Culpepper, Maury Davis, Tyler Martin, Tripp Temple, Bob Blythe, and Shane Dutton. Honorary Pallbearers were Joe Elrod and Harold Day.
In lieu of flowers, Judy requested donations to New Oregon United Methodist Church Mission Team.