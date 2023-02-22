Melissa Faye Hall Lowery

Fort Payne

Melissa Faye Hall Lowery, 46, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 19, 2023. Funeral is 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Burt Funeral Chapel in Fort Payne with burial following in Jennings Cemetery. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home. The family is accepting flowers.

David N. Highfield

Fort Payne

David N. Highfield, 73, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 14, 2023. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Feb. 25 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Jacob Thomas and Paul Highfield officiating. Burial following in New Hope Cemetery in Rosalie. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home.

Billie Jean Little

Scottsboro

Billie Jean Little, 81, of Scottsboro, died Feb. 19, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Feb. 22 from New Life Baptist Church in Fackler with burial following in Austell Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.

Sammy Dale Terrell

Fort Payne

Sammy Dale Terrell, 73, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 19, 2023. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Feb. 23 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Charles Martin officiating. Burial following in Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Sheila Foster Davis

Valley Head

Sheila Foster Davis, 76, of Valley Head, died Feb. 16, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Head Cemetery.

Paul S. Poole

Fort Payne

Paul S. Poole, 87, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 19, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Ricky Harcrow and Franklin Waldrop officiating. Burial following in Rainsville Memorial Park. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 prior to service at the funeral home.

Johnny Jacoway

Fort Payne

Johnny Jacoway, 78, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 17, 2023. Funeral was 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at Burt Funeral Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. Jerry Patton officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery with Masonic Rites. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association.

Harold Wayne Owens

Fyffe

Harold Wayne Owens, 79, of Fyffe, died Feb. 18, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Bell officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens.

George Emerson Temples

Rainsville

George Emerson Temples, 83, of Rainsville, died Feb. 16, 2023. Memorial services were 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Josh Hill officiating.

Troy T. Bell

Henagar

Troy T. Bell, 56, of Henagar, died Feb. 16, 2023 at Crestwood Medical Center. A memorial service is at a later date. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.