Melissa Faye Hall Lowery
Fort Payne
Melissa Faye Hall Lowery, 46, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 19, 2023. Funeral is 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Burt Funeral Chapel in Fort Payne with burial following in Jennings Cemetery. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home. The family is accepting flowers.
David N. Highfield
Fort Payne
David N. Highfield, 73, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 14, 2023. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Feb. 25 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. Jacob Thomas and Paul Highfield officiating. Burial following in New Hope Cemetery in Rosalie. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home.
Billie Jean Little
Scottsboro
Billie Jean Little, 81, of Scottsboro, died Feb. 19, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Feb. 22 from New Life Baptist Church in Fackler with burial following in Austell Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
Sammy Dale Terrell
Fort Payne
Sammy Dale Terrell, 73, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 19, 2023. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Feb. 23 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Charles Martin officiating. Burial following in Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Sheila Foster Davis
Valley Head
Sheila Foster Davis, 76, of Valley Head, died Feb. 16, 2023. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Head Cemetery.
Paul S. Poole
Fort Payne
Paul S. Poole, 87, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 19, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Ricky Harcrow and Franklin Waldrop officiating. Burial following in Rainsville Memorial Park. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 prior to service at the funeral home.
Johnny Jacoway
Fort Payne
Johnny Jacoway, 78, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 17, 2023. Funeral was 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at Burt Funeral Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. Jerry Patton officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery with Masonic Rites. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Harold Wayne Owens
Fyffe
Harold Wayne Owens, 79, of Fyffe, died Feb. 18, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Bell officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens.
George Emerson Temples
Rainsville
George Emerson Temples, 83, of Rainsville, died Feb. 16, 2023. Memorial services were 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Josh Hill officiating.
Troy T. Bell
Henagar
Troy T. Bell, 56, of Henagar, died Feb. 16, 2023 at Crestwood Medical Center. A memorial service is at a later date. Kerby Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.