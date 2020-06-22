Dorothy “Dot” Irene Casey
Dorothy “Dot” Irene Casey, 90, of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.  She was born January 1, 1930 to the late Lem and Scottie Smith.  Mrs. Casey was a retired grocery cashier working at both Piggly Wiggly and Winn Dixie.  She was a lifetime member of Second Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Will Ramage officiating.  Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.  The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until the 2 p.m. hour of service.

She is survived by her son, Mel Casey; granddaughter, Melody Casey; and nephew, Tim Phillips.  She was preceded in death by her husband, C.D. Casey, her parents and five siblings.   

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

