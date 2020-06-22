Dorothy “Dot” Irene Casey, 90, of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born January 1, 1930 to the late Lem and Scottie Smith. Mrs. Casey was a retired grocery cashier working at both Piggly Wiggly and Winn Dixie. She was a lifetime member of Second Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Will Ramage officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her son, Mel Casey; granddaughter, Melody Casey; and nephew, Tim Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.D. Casey, her parents and five siblings.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.