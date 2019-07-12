Celebration of Life for Rev. Herman B. Kerley will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Collinsville, AL. Rev. Carlos Stanton, Officiating and Interment in Kerley Cemetery, Collinsville, AL.
Pastor Herman B. Kerley was born to Charlie B. and Ruby Small Kerley on September 11, 1935 in DeKalb County AL. He went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Everneza Kerley; his parents; five brothers, Charles, Saul, Richard, Bonzell and Louie Kerley; three sisters, Rebecca Kerley, Fannie McConnell and Edith Thomas.
He is survived by: one brother, Sherman (Mel) Kerley; a son, Charlie B. Kerley; granddaughter, Cordelia Kerley; great grandsons, Kamden Ford and Kylan Nelson and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Special thanks to caregivers, Linda Laney, Eloise Manning, Mary Orr, Susan Dobbs and to the staff of Alacare Hospice.