Wilford Dan Kirtland

Wilford Dan Kirtland age ­80 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 12PM until 2PM.

Survivors

Wife of 54 Years: Sarah Hales Kirtland of Rainsville, Alabama

Son: Johnathan Daniel Kirtland and wife Misti Peck Kirtland of Rainsville, Alabama

Daughter: Michelle Kirtland Rice of Rainsville, Alabama

Sisters: Euanice Conort of Marietta, Dixie Ramirez of Indiana, and Judy Myers of Guntersville

Grandchild: Clancey Cheyenne Rice of Rainsville, Alabama

Preceded in Death

Parents: William Thomas and Pearl Estelle Brock Kirtland

Brother: Thomas Coyce Kirtland

Sister: Lona Ellen Drain

