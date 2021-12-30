Wilford Dan Kirtland age 80 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 12PM until 2PM.
Survivors
Wife of 54 Years: Sarah Hales Kirtland of Rainsville, Alabama
Son: Johnathan Daniel Kirtland and wife Misti Peck Kirtland of Rainsville, Alabama
Daughter: Michelle Kirtland Rice of Rainsville, Alabama
Sisters: Euanice Conort of Marietta, Dixie Ramirez of Indiana, and Judy Myers of Guntersville
Grandchild: Clancey Cheyenne Rice of Rainsville, Alabama
Preceded in Death
Parents: William Thomas and Pearl Estelle Brock Kirtland
Brother: Thomas Coyce Kirtland
Sister: Lona Ellen Drain