Richard Bradbury
Mr. Richard Bradbury age 80 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.

Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.

Visitation will be Monday, August 23rd from 5PM-8PM & Tuesday, August 24th from 11AM-1PM.

Survivors

Wife of 59 Years: Dale Bradbury of Sylvania, AL

Daughters: Karen Otero and husband Jose of Sylvania, AL

Julie Heard and husband David of Sylvania, AL

Brothers: Earl Bradbury and wife Becky of Gaylesville, AL

Ray Bradbury and wife Reba of Henagar, AL

Grandchildren: Noah (Hanna) Hughes, Dylan Hughes, Steven Hughes & Robert Otero

Nephew: Matthew Bradbury and wife Angie of Illinois

A Host of Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in Death

Son: Robert Bradbury

Parents: Francis & Bessie Bradbury

Brother: Charles Bradbury

Sister: Barbara Suiter

Parents-in-Law: Vero & Kathryn Croft

Service information

Aug 24
Visitation
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Aug 24
Service
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
1:00PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
