Mr. Richard Bradbury age 80 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing. www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Monday, August 23rd from 5PM-8PM & Tuesday, August 24th from 11AM-1PM.
Survivors
Wife of 59 Years: Dale Bradbury of Sylvania, AL
Daughters: Karen Otero and husband Jose of Sylvania, AL
Julie Heard and husband David of Sylvania, AL
Brothers: Earl Bradbury and wife Becky of Gaylesville, AL
Ray Bradbury and wife Reba of Henagar, AL
Grandchildren: Noah (Hanna) Hughes, Dylan Hughes, Steven Hughes & Robert Otero
Nephew: Matthew Bradbury and wife Angie of Illinois
A Host of Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Son: Robert Bradbury
Parents: Francis & Bessie Bradbury
Brother: Charles Bradbury
Sister: Barbara Suiter
Parents-in-Law: Vero & Kathryn Croft