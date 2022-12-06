William R. (Bill) Biddle, 87, a long-time resident of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on December 3, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born in Gadsden, Alabama on July 12, 1935, to the late William W. Biddle and Eva Biddle. He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954 and from Jacksonville State University in 1960. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a photographer aboard the USS Saratoga. He worked for the Liberty National Life Insurance Company for 29 years. Mr. Biddle is survived by his son, Greg Biddle (Paige); daughter, Tami Grover (Vance); and three grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Biddle in 2003 and his sister, Janice Hopper in 2006. A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church of Fort Payne. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
