Ms. Brandy Nicole Clure, age 39, of Valley Head, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.
She is survived by:
Parents: Kathy Clure (Clark Smith) & Jeff Clure (Yessenia)
Sister: Lacie Keith (Nathan)
Grandparents: Tommy Clure & Lebron Hibbs
Nephew: Laiton Keith
Niece: Taylee Keith
Preceded in death by:
Grandparents: Richard Gass, Betty Gant, Lillian Wibbs, & Maggie Clure
Aunt: Tracy Gass
The Family is accepting flowers
Graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 15 at Head Springs Cemetery with Rev. L. A. Smith officiating. Burial to follow.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 at Burt Chapel in Valley Head.
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com