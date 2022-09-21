Leonard Edward Pearo

Leonard Edward Pearo, age 82 of Valley Head, passed away September 13, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Pearo was born on August 22, 1940 to the late Leonard &amp; Jeanette Seng Pearo in Muskegon, Michigan. He was a member of the American Legion and Lion’s Club and was also a Mason. He served our country in the United

States Navy. Leonard was always lending a helpful hand to those in need.

He is survived by his wife, Carlyn W. Pearo; children, Richard (Elizabeth) Pearo and Nicole Pearo; brother, Michael Pearo; sisters, Carol Pearo, Donna Pearo and Vera Jean McKay; grandchildren, Kaitlin Snider, Dominique Medlin, Isabella Medlin, Nicholas Pearo, Ryan Pearo, and Sean Pearo; and great grandchildren, Jack Snider, Mia Snider and Braelyn Guieb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Maske.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Pearo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.