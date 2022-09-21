Leonard Edward Pearo, age 82 of Valley Head, passed away September 13, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Pearo was born on August 22, 1940 to the late Leonard & Jeanette Seng Pearo in Muskegon, Michigan. He was a member of the American Legion and Lion’s Club and was also a Mason. He served our country in the United
States Navy. Leonard was always lending a helpful hand to those in need.
He is survived by his wife, Carlyn W. Pearo; children, Richard (Elizabeth) Pearo and Nicole Pearo; brother, Michael Pearo; sisters, Carol Pearo, Donna Pearo and Vera Jean McKay; grandchildren, Kaitlin Snider, Dominique Medlin, Isabella Medlin, Nicholas Pearo, Ryan Pearo, and Sean Pearo; and great grandchildren, Jack Snider, Mia Snider and Braelyn Guieb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Maske.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.