Billy Rayburn Hicks

Mr. Billy Rayburn Hicks age 92 of Rainsville passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.  Graveside service will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00PM at Kirk Memorial Gardens with Bro. Terry Turner officiating.

Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

Niece & Family: Lynne & Tony Furgerson of Rainsville

Tyler Furgerson of Birmingham

Nephew & Family: Craig & Felicia Shelton of Rainsville

Trent & Hayley Shelton of Huntsville

Several other Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in Death

Parents: Floyd & Lillie Hicks

Brothers: Melvin, James, & Duane Hicks

Sisters: Mildred Malcom & Betty Brown

