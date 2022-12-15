Mr. Billy Rayburn Hicks age 92 of Rainsville passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00PM at Kirk Memorial Gardens with Bro. Terry Turner officiating.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
Niece & Family: Lynne & Tony Furgerson of Rainsville
Tyler Furgerson of Birmingham
Nephew & Family: Craig & Felicia Shelton of Rainsville
Trent & Hayley Shelton of Huntsville
Several other Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Parents: Floyd & Lillie Hicks
Brothers: Melvin, James, & Duane Hicks
Sisters: Mildred Malcom & Betty Brown