Ruby Louise Goss, 97, of Destin, Florida and Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Mrs. Goss ran the concession stand at the Hamilton Drive-In and was known for her French fries.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Nunn of Destin; grandchildren, Deidre Smith and Audra Minton; great-grandchildren Tanner Smith, Maddie Norman and Trey Norman. She was preceded in death by her father, O.O. Wright and siblings, Herman and Claude Wright, Myrtle Elrod, Hazel Cook, and Violet Kraft.
No services are planned at this time.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.